CBS Says it Has 8M Subscribers to Streaming Services

Don’t tell CBS Corp. that subscription streaming has stopped growing.

The conglomerate just announced that it has reached the 8 million customer benchmark across its OTT portfolio, which is mainly driven by SVOD platforms CBS All Access and Showtime OTT.

CBS announced in August of last year that it had 5 million users for its platforms, spread fairly evening across CBS All Access and Showtime.

CBS also said that it’s raising its projections for 2022 from having 16 million users to 25 million.

"Our strategy of creating more of the premium content that audiences want and making it available across new and traditional platforms continues to pay off, driving quarterly increases in subscribers at CBS and Showtime, both consecutively and year over year,” said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO at CBS, in a statement.

“In addition, we are generating significant momentum with our direct-to-consumer platforms, which provide a great return on investment and represent one of our most powerful long-term growth drivers,” Ianniello added.