CBS Revenue, Profits Jump

Advertising sales growth propelled CBS Corp.'s

revenue and earnings to big gains in the second quarter.

Adjusted net earnings rose to $175.2 million, or 25 cents a share, up 180% from

$62.6 million, or nine cents, a year ago, the company said Tuesday.

Revenues rose 11% to $3.3 billion, led by an increase of 17% in local

broadcasting, 12% in its cable networks unit and 10% at its entertainment

division.

Total advertising sales were up 9%.

"CBS turned in terrific results in the second quarter of 2010," said

Sumner Redstone, executive chairman, CBS Corp.

"With top-line gains in all of our businesses, and a continued vigilance

on cost containment, revenues are translating more efficiently into

profits," said Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS. "Our

large-market presence and dramatically improved cost structure make CBS a

leading beneficiary of the rebounding local advertising marketplace."

Moonves added that all signs point to ongoing growth and profitability in the

second half of 2010.

"The very healthy ad sales pacing we're seeing today indicates that the

recovery is continuing, and we expect a significant lift in political

advertising around the November elections," Moonves said. "Going

forward, we see continued and sustainable benefits from growth in retransmission

consent fees, expanded international distribution of our content and the vastly

improved economics of our NCAA deal, for many years to come."

CBS

generates about two-thirds of its revenues, so among the major media companies

it feels the most pain when the ad market falls, but also gets the biggest lift

when the market turns around.

In

the second quarter CBS' network ad sales were up 5% and in the scatter

market, prices were up 20% over their upfront levels, justifying CBS'

strategy of holding back about 35% of its inventory from the 2009-10 upfront to

sell in scatter.

In

the 2010-11 upfront, the market was stronger and CBS sold about 80% of its

inventory and CBS CFO Joseph Ianniello said the company sees that

strength continuing. Third quarter scatter pricing is up 30% above the upfront.

"Advertisers

who bought in the upfront will be very pleased," he said.

CBS

also touted some non-advertising revenue gains, starting with the Comcast

retransmission deal announced Monday.

"The

Comcast deal was a big win for both companies," said Moonves.

"We've

established that CBS will be paid for retrains, something that I've been

talking about for years and is a significant part of the future of our

company," he said. "We now have a dual revenue stream base for CBS

going forward,"

Moonves

also said that CBS was receiving retrains money from some of its affiliates.

"It's

a new way of doing business," he said. "We are providing premium

content. We should be paid by MSOs and affiliates."

Moonves

added that the Comcast deal also establishes a "growing revenue stream

for Showtime."

Showtime

was jolted two years ago when Paramount and other movie companies took their

films and formed their own premium channel, Epix.

"For

those who had any questions about the ability of Showtime to continue to

increase and thrive in the marketplace, Showtime is now secure and financially

in great shape," Moonves said.

The

domestic syndication business was also strong with revenue up 12%

For CBS' local broadcast group, revenues rose to $678.2 million from $579.5

million and adjusted Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization more

than doubled to $214 million from $105.3 million.

Moonves

said that on the local side, there were also no signs that business was slowing

down.

Ianniello said that local TV station revenues were pacing up

in the mid 20% range for the third quarter, excluding political. And he said

that fourth quarter political advertising could bring the total for the year

for political ads to $200 million.