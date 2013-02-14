CBS Reports Higher Fourth-Quarter Earnings

CBS reported higher fourth-quarter earnings and announced

plans to buy back $1 billion of its stock.

Fourth-quarter net earnings rose to $393 million, or 60

cents a share, from $351 million, or 55 cents, compared to a year ago.

Revenues rose 2% to $3.7 billion in the quarter. Ad revenues

were up 3%, including political spending. Affiliate and subscription fee

revenues were up 9%.

"CBS had a record year in 2012, as well as a record fourth

quarter, and the momentum is building for an even better 2013," said Leslie

Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corp. "Advertising revenue is growing, and our

revenue from non-advertising sources continues to grow even faster. This

includes new recently signed streaming, retransmission consent and reverse

compensation deals as well as ongoing strength in domestic and international

syndication sales.

"We feel very good about our future, and we are very

encouraged by the strength of our core businesses and the increasing premium we

are able to command for our content."

CBS also announced plans to repurchase $1 billion of its

stock in 2013. The move doubles that amount of stock the company had previously

planned to buy.

"Our plan to repurchase an additional $1 billion shares of

CBS stock this year demonstrates both the confidence we have in our future and

the commitment we have to our shareholders," Moonves said. "Our growing sources

of high-margin, non-advertising revenue, along with the strategic initiatives

we announced for our Outdoor segment last month, are transforming CBS into a company

that is more reliant on steady and recurring revenue streams. As the evolution

of CBS continues, we believe this stock buyback represents the best use of our

cash and is in the best interest of our shareholders."

At CBS' Entertainment unit, which includes the CBS

Television Network and studios, operating income rose 3% to $328 million.

Revenues were flat at $1.99 billion. Higher ad revenues and affiliate fees were

offset by lower streaming video sale from a year ago when the CW's streaming

deal went into effect.

Cable operating income rose 6% to $184 million.

Local broadcasting registered a 22% increase in operating

income to $325 million. Revenues were up 9% to $787 million reflecting higher

political advertising and retransmission revenues.