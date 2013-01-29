CBS Renews Carriage Deal With Charter
CBS said it renewed its content carriage agreements with
Charter Communications.
The deal includes retransmission of CBS' owned stations,
plus carriage of its cable properties Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network and
Smithsonian Channel.
The agreement also includes new online and on-demand
availability of programming from CBS and Showtime. Charter subscribers will be
able to watch CBS primetime shows on demand in the coming months.
Charter customers who subscribe to Showtime will also be
able to use Showtime Anytime, which provides unlimited access to programming on
computers, iOS and Android mobile devices.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but CBS has
been telling Wall Street that its income from retransmission consent is
expected to grow and is currently worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
"We are pleased to have reached this comprehensive
renewal agreement that recognizes the value our stations and our cable channels
bring to Charter and to the audiences we share," Martin Franks, executive
VP for planning, policy and government relations at CBS, said in a statement.
"With this agreement, Charter customers can count on us to
continue to deliver popular shows and movies from CBS Corporation, and we are
especially pleased that the expanded agreement includes CBS Primetime VOD and
Showtime Anytime throughout our entire footprint," Allan Singer, Charter's senior VP programming
said. "Charter is pleased to start 2013 having successfully concluded this enhanced
programming agreement."
