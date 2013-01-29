CBS Renews Carriage Deal With Charter

CBS said it renewed its content carriage agreements with

Charter Communications.

The deal includes retransmission of CBS' owned stations,

plus carriage of its cable properties Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network and

Smithsonian Channel.

The agreement also includes new online and on-demand

availability of programming from CBS and Showtime. Charter subscribers will be

able to watch CBS primetime shows on demand in the coming months.

Charter customers who subscribe to Showtime will also be

able to use Showtime Anytime, which provides unlimited access to programming on

computers, iOS and Android mobile devices.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but CBS has

been telling Wall Street that its income from retransmission consent is

expected to grow and is currently worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

"We are pleased to have reached this comprehensive

renewal agreement that recognizes the value our stations and our cable channels

bring to Charter and to the audiences we share," Martin Franks, executive

VP for planning, policy and government relations at CBS, said in a statement.

"With this agreement, Charter customers can count on us to

continue to deliver popular shows and movies from CBS Corporation, and we are

especially pleased that the expanded agreement includes CBS Primetime VOD and

Showtime Anytime throughout our entire footprint," Allan Singer, Charter's senior VP programming

said. "Charter is pleased to start 2013 having successfully concluded this enhanced

programming agreement."