CBS Profits Rise

CBS

joined the list of media companies riding an improved advertising market to

report higher third quarter profits.

Net

income rose 53% to $317 million, or 46 cents per share, from $207.6 million, or

30 cents a share, a year ago, the company said Wednesday.

Revenues

slipped 2% to $3.3 billion from $3.35 billion. A year ago, CBS benefited from

first-cycle syndication sales of five key shows that brought in $300 million in

revenue. The company said it its ad revenues rose 10% and that affiliate and

subscription fees rose 15%.

"CBS'

strong momentum continues to grow across our businesses," said Leslie

Moonves, president and CEO in a statement. "Just as we saw last year,

each quarter in 2010 is delivering higher profits than the quarter before. The

operating environment continues to improve, and we are reaping the benefits of

our lower cost structure, with margins that are approaching pre-recession

levels."

Moonves noted that

CBS has been the top-rated network in the new season, with its new shows

getting off to successful start. Meanwhile, the broadcast advertising

marketplace remains strong both nationally and locally, with robust pacing

increases across the board. As we close out the year, we believe that the

fourth quarter will continue the trend of improving upon the quarter before it,

he added.

With free cash

flow growing, CBS declared plans to buy back $1.5 billion worth of its own

share.

Revenues for the

company's Entertainment segment, which includes the CBS Television

Network and CBS Television Studios, fell 12% to $1.62 billion. A year

ago's revenue included sales of Medium, Criminal Minds, Ghost

Whisperer, Everybody Hates Chris and Numb3rs. Ad revenues at

the CBS broadcast network were up 7% and prices for ads in scatter were up 35%

after a strong upfront. "That bodes well for the fourth quarter and first

quarter as well," Moonves said during the company's conference call

with analysts. Interactive display ad revenues grew 17%.

Operating income

for the Entertainment segment fell 14% to $277.9 million.

Moonves said

things would be improving in the next year, as a new retransmission contract

with Comcast takes effect bringing in new revenues, and a new deal sharing the

rights to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament lowering sports rights

costs take effect. Retransmission fees are up 40% and the company will reach

its target of $100 million in retrans fees this year.

At the same time,

the network is talking to its affiliates about reclaiming some of the money

they get for retrans. "So we are making those deals. They are not very

noisy, but we are getting paid by them. And it should, over the next number of

years, also amount to hundreds of millions of dollars down the road,"

said CFO Joe Ianniello, who noted that the biggest CBS affiliate deals

don't come up till 2013 and 2014.

Moonves also

described the improved economics for CBS Television Studios, which has 27 shows

in production. The three dramas it produces for CBS were all sold

internationally for more than $2 million an episode, which means "all

three were profitable before a single episode aired."

"Within weeks of

announcing Hawaii Five-0 was on our schedule, we sold it in more than 100

markets, and now it's in nearly all 200 of our overseas markets . And of

course, on this show, domestic syndication is still to come," Moonves

said, all of which shows that "ratings success represents just the first

length in our increasingly valuable monetary content chain."

Down the road

looks good for CBS. "Looking further out to 2011, we expect to have

another strong year," said Ianniello. ". Here is what we know. We

know this year's upfront was up high single-digits, which runs through Q3 of

2011, and scatter is tracking well above upfront. Given the strength of our

schedule, we expect this trend to continue. We know the cost of the current

prime time schedule is less than last year's, and with our revised NCAA

agreement, sports costs will be down next year as well. We know we have new

retrans agreements that provide meaningful upside in 2011. We know we have more

favorable Outdoor contracts. We know we will get cost savings from our 2010

restructuring activities. We know interest expense is going to be lower, and we

will generate significant free cash flow."

CBS' cable

networks saw revenue rise 12% to $370 million. Showtime Networks'

subscriptions were up 7% to 64.9 million. Earnings for the cable networks rose

33% to $170.5 million.

CBS's local

TV stations had a 25% increase in revenues, driving by growth in ad sales.

CBS' local broadcasting group, including radio, had a 15% increase in

revenue and a 49% increase in operating income to $195.1 million. While a

record amount of political ads fed the growth in ad sales, the political ads

pushed other ad commitments back into November and December, Ianniello said.

Without the election ads, sales are tracking at a 20% increase from last year,

he said.

Near

the end of the conference call, one analyst asked what would happen if the NFL

locked out its players next season.

"Well, Joe and I are going

to get out on the field and start tossing the ball around," Moonves said.

"It's not programming you replace. It's not like, ‘Okay, if I take

off this show for prime time, I'll have another show ready.' The NFL is

the NFL, and it's very valuable. But we are hoping that nothing bad happens

here."