CBS Orders Season Two of ‘Tough As Nails’

CBS has ordered a second season for competition series Tough As Nails. The show, from Phil and Louise Keoghan, premiered July 8. Phil Keoghan hosts.

Tough As Nails celebrates everyday Americans, said CBS, “who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor.” Competitors are tested for strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in real-world challenges.

“Tough As Nails stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, CBS Entertainment. “Under Phil Keoghan’s deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors.”

Tough As Nails has averaged 4.23 million viewers, according to CBS. The season ends Sept. 2.

The show is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.