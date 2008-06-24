Trending

CBS Orders More Million Dollar Password

By

CBS ordered another six episodes of Million Dollar Password, the Regis Philbin-hosted primetime game show that scored in its four outings on the network.

CBS said the one-hour shows (8 p.m.-9 p.m.) won the 18-49 demo in three of those four broadcasts and averaged over a 2 rating in the demo.

The show is produced by game-show veteran FremantleMedia North America.