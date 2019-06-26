CBS Orders More ‘Blood & Treasure’

CBS has ordered a second season of summer series Blood & Treasure. The show is averaging 5.7 million viewers, said the network, which calls the show “a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.”

“Blood & Treasure is a fun, escapist adventure with comedic elements filmed in multiple locales around the world that has been a great performer and a wonderful addition to our summer schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive VP, current programs, CBS Entertainment. “We’ve heard the story pitch for season two and look forward to seeing all-new exploits from Russia to Southeast Asia next year.”

Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas play the leads. Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola and Mark Gagliardi are also in the cast.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content. Matthew Federman, Stephen Scaia, Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic and Howard T. Owens are executive producers.