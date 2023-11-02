CBS NFL Coverage Scores Second Straight Ratings Win: The Week in Sports Ratings

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 29, 2023

CBS’s Sunday-afternoon NFL coverage was the most watched live sports event for the second week as the sport continued dominating the ratings charts.

CBS’s October 29 slate of early games — in which most of the country saw the San Francisco 49ers-Cincinnati Bengals contest — drew 26.05 million viewers, finishing as the second most-watched NFL window of the season, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.

Fox’s early NFL window on Sunday drew the second-biggest audience of the week with nearly 20 million viewers, followed by NBC’s Chicago Bears-LA Chargers Sunday Night Football telecast, which averaged 15.72 million viewers.

College football’s most-watched telecast was CBS’s Georgia-Florida matchup, which drew 5.95 million, the first time this season the top college football telecast failed to eclipse the 6 million viewer mark, according to SportsMedia Watch.

Baseball’s post-season continued to dominate the viewership of non-football telecasts. Fox’s October 27 Arizona Diamondbacks-Texas Rangers World Series Game 1 telecast drew 9.16 million viewers to top the list, although the game was the least-watched Game 1 on record, according to Nielsen. Game 2 of the series on October 28 finished third for the week with 8.89 million viewers, even though it was the least-watched World Series game on record, according to Nielsen.

ESPN’s October 24 Dallas Mavericks-San Antonio Spurs NBA telecast finished as the fifth most watched non-football telecast of the week, averaging nearly 3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, Oct. 23-29 Date Event Network Viewership October 29 NFL on CBS (late Window) CBS 26.05 million October 29 NFL on Fox (early window) Fox 19.97 million October 29 NBC Sunday Night Football NBC 15.72 million October 29 NFL on CBS (early window) CBS 13.46 million October 26 Thursday Night Football Prime Video 11.22 million