CBS NFL Coverage Scores Second Straight Ratings Win: The Week in Sports Ratings
World Series tops non-football chart despite record-low numbers
CBS’s Sunday-afternoon NFL coverage was the most watched live sports event for the second week as the sport continued dominating the ratings charts.
CBS’s October 29 slate of early games — in which most of the country saw the San Francisco 49ers-Cincinnati Bengals contest — drew 26.05 million viewers, finishing as the second most-watched NFL window of the season, according to Nielsen numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.
Fox’s early NFL window on Sunday drew the second-biggest audience of the week with nearly 20 million viewers, followed by NBC’s Chicago Bears-LA Chargers Sunday Night Football telecast, which averaged 15.72 million viewers.
College football’s most-watched telecast was CBS’s Georgia-Florida matchup, which drew 5.95 million, the first time this season the top college football telecast failed to eclipse the 6 million viewer mark, according to SportsMedia Watch.
Baseball’s post-season continued to dominate the viewership of non-football telecasts. Fox’s October 27 Arizona Diamondbacks-Texas Rangers World Series Game 1 telecast drew 9.16 million viewers to top the list, although the game was the least-watched Game 1 on record, according to Nielsen. Game 2 of the series on October 28 finished third for the week with 8.89 million viewers, even though it was the least-watched World Series game on record, according to Nielsen.
ESPN’s October 24 Dallas Mavericks-San Antonio Spurs NBA telecast finished as the fifth most watched non-football telecast of the week, averaging nearly 3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|October 29
|NFL on CBS (late Window)
|CBS
|26.05 million
|October 29
|NFL on Fox (early window)
|Fox
|19.97 million
|October 29
|NBC Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|15.72 million
|October 29
|NFL on CBS (early window)
|CBS
|13.46 million
|October 26
|Thursday Night Football
|Prime Video
|11.22 million
|October 27
|World Series Game 1 (Diamondbacks-Rangers)
|Fox
|9.16 million
|October 24
|MLB NLCS: Arizona-Philadelphia Game 7
|TBS
|8.89 million
|October 28
|World Series Game 2 (Diamondbacks-Rangers)
|Fox
|8.15 million
|October 23
|MLB ALCS: Texas-Houston (Game 7)
|Fox
|6.77 million
|October 25
|NBA: Dallas-San Antonio
|ESPN
|2.99 million
