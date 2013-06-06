CBS Names Hopkins President of Distribution

In another senior level executive move, CBS Corp. named Ray

Hopkins president of television networks distribution.

Hopkins, who had been chief operating officer of the New

York Yankees' YES Network, will report to Joseph Ianniello, whoon Wednesday was promoted from CFO at CBS to COO.

Hopkins and Ianniello will work together to secure new

retransmission and affiliation agreements for the CBS Television Network,

Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Networks and TVGN, the

company said.

"CBS Corporation provides much of the best content in the

business to cable operators, satellite providers and telco services, among others,"

Ianniello said in a statement. "Realizing full value from the growing number of

viable distribution services is a cornerstone of the company's growth strategy.

We are very pleased to add an executive of Ray's caliber -- particularly one

with his wealth of relevant experience -- to bring this initiative to another

level."

CBS has been growing its subscription-based income, reducing its

dependence on advertising revenue, which can vary with ratings and the economy.

Hopkins

spent nine years as COO at YES Network. Before that, he was executive VP of

affiliate sales and marketing for Gemstar-TV Guide. Previously he was with Fox

Cable Networks. He began his career at CNBC in 1989 in affiliate relations.