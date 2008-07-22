CBS Names Executive VP, Investor Relations
Adam Townsend, managing director of investor relations and corporate strategy for E*TRADE, joined CBS as executive vice president, investor relations.
Townsend will report to CBS president Leslie Moonves and Mary Shea, executive VP of investor relations.
Townsend's resume includes stints at JP Morgan and Franklin Templeton Investments.
