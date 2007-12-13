CBS Mobile Promotes Sellinger
Jeff Sellinger, vice president of CBS Mobile, was named senior VP.
Sellinger oversees the CBS Mobile TV network, in-show interactive content and Web/mobile advertising.
Before joining CBS in 2005, Sellinger ran GoldPocket Wireless, where CBS was one of his clients, as well as DirecTV, for which he produced NFL Gametracker.
