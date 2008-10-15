CBS' 'Mentalist' Gets Full Season

As expected, CBS has picked up a full season order of rookie drama The Mentalist.

The show, which features Simon Baker as a reformed psychic fake turned crime solver, has quickly fit right into the CBS schedule.

Airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m , it has become one of the fall season’s best success stories by averaging 16.14 million viewers (No. 7 among all primetime programs) and 3.8/09 in adults 18-49. It is also averaging a 5.3/12 in the adult 25-54 demo, a CBS target.