CBS May Agree to Stream Current Series

CBS, which has been very conservative in allowing its

network programming to be viewed over the Internet, says it is considering

licensing episodes of past seasons of current series to companies like Netflix

and Amazon.

On CBS' third-quarter earnings call with analysts Wednesday,

CEO Les Moonves said licensing those episodes of current series could generate

"significant new high margin revenue for the company."

Up till now, CBS has only licensed shows after they've been

cancelled in order to preserve their value on the network and in syndication.

Earlier this week, CBS agreed to license library programs to Hulu Plus. CBS,

which opted not to be a partner in Hulu with NBC, Fox and ABC, had previously

not allowed Hulu to stream any CBS programming in the U.S.

CBS has previously made deals with Netflix and Amazon to

stream library products.

Even with a change in its streaming strategy, Moonves said

that CBS would maintain its position as the No. 1 network.

Moonves also said that its station in New York, WCBS-TV, has

sold a Super Bowl spot for about $1 million.