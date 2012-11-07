CBS May Agree to Stream Current Series
CBS, which has been very conservative in allowing its
network programming to be viewed over the Internet, says it is considering
licensing episodes of past seasons of current series to companies like Netflix
and Amazon.
On CBS' third-quarter earnings call with analysts Wednesday,
CEO Les Moonves said licensing those episodes of current series could generate
"significant new high margin revenue for the company."
Up till now, CBS has only licensed shows after they've been
cancelled in order to preserve their value on the network and in syndication.
Earlier this week, CBS agreed to license library programs to Hulu Plus. CBS,
which opted not to be a partner in Hulu with NBC, Fox and ABC, had previously
not allowed Hulu to stream any CBS programming in the U.S.
CBS has previously made deals with Netflix and Amazon to
stream library products.
Even with a change in its streaming strategy, Moonves said
that CBS would maintain its position as the No. 1 network.
Moonves also said that its station in New York, WCBS-TV, has
sold a Super Bowl spot for about $1 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.