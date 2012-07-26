CBS Increases Stock Dividend by 20%

CBS Corp. said its directors approved an increase in its

stock dividend by 20% to 12 cents a share.

The company also said it increased the size of its share

repurchase program to $4.7 billion.

CBS says that it has spent $1.7 billion since the repurchase

program began in January 2011. It plans to spend the remaining $3 billion by

the end of 2014.

Many media companies have been buying back their own stock

and increasing their dividends as their profits swell as a way to make their

stock more attractive to Wall Street.