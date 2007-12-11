CBS Films Names Senior VP
Maria Faillace, formerly with Fox 2000 Pictures, joined CBS Films as senior vice president.
She will be responsible for overseeing development and production, reporting to Amy Baer, president of the newly created film division.
The film unit was created in March and plans to produce 4-6 flicks per year at up to $50 million per picture. CBS will distribute the films, but it has yet to create that unit.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.