CBS Earnings Rise 15% in Third Quarter

Net earnings rose 16% to $391 million, or 65 cents a share,

from $338 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.





Revenues rose 2% to $3.4 billion.





"The transformation of CBS continues as reflected in these

record third quarter results," CEO Leslie Moonves, said in a statement. "We

have taken a number of significant steps during the last several months to

execute our strategy and grow the Company. These include three major

retransmission consent agreements, an important reverse compensation deal, new

international and domestic streaming contracts, and the sale of our two new hit

dramas, Vegas and Elementary, into international

syndication.





"As we continue to take actions like these, we are

increasing our recurring revenue from non-advertising sources and setting

ourselves up for even more record results in the future," Moonves added. "Going

forward, we will continue to expand the ways we achieve value for our content,

and we are confident we will hit our goal of a record 2012 and an even better

2013."





CBS said its content licensing and distribution revenues

rose by 8%. Affiliate and subscription fee revenues rose 12%, as its cable

networks grew and its retransmission and reverse compensation payments from

affiliates increased.





Advertising revenues were down 3% because of the pre-emption

of six nights of primetime because of the political conventions and because of

currency rate fluctuations, plus a decline in radio advertising.





Operating income for CBS' entertainment group, which

includes the broadcast network, TV studio, distribution group and CBS Films,

dropped 5% to $384 million because of costs associated with the timing of

theatrical film releases. Revenues were up 3%. Ad revenues were down because of

competition from the Olympics and political pre-emptions.





CBS' cable networks' operating income rose 12% to $227

million. Revenues were up 4% to $436 million, because of higher affiliate fee

revenue at Showtime. CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Networks.





Local broadcast operating income was up 16% to $213 million

because of lower programming and production expenses and lower music royalty

costs. Local broadcast revenues rose 1% to $661 million. TV station revenue

rose 7% as political advertising rolled in. Radio revenues were down 5%.