CBS, Colbert Ink Three-Year Extension for ‘Late Show’ Host

Stephen Colbert has inked a contract extension with CBS, which will see Colbert continue to host The Late Show with Stephen Colbert through August 2023. The deal adds three years to his previous pact.

Colbert began as host of The Late Show in September 2015.

“Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today,” said David Nevins, chief creative officer, CBS Corporation, and chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks, Inc. “His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen’s couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late night’s largest and most desirable audience. We’re incredibly proud of the broadcast and thrilled to extend our relationship with Stephen for years to come.”

Colbert is host, executive producer and writer of The Late Show. He’s also executive producer on Showtime series Our Cartoon President.

“I’ve been asked by CBS to host The Late Show until 2023, and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena,” he said.

The Late Show broadcasts from New York’s historic Ed Sullivan Theater. It averages almost 4 million viewers a night.

The program has received 13 Emmy nominations since it premiered in 2015.