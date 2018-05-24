CBS Cancels Medical Drama ‘Code Black’

CBS medical drama Code Black will not return for another season on the network. Showrunner Michael Seitzman shared the news on Twitter.

ABC Television Studios produces the show, in association with CBS Television Studios. Seitzman is also creator and executive producer.

Season three started April 25. Code Black has rated a 0.8 and three 0.7s in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights. Seitzman's tweet suggested the rest of the season will air. A query to CBS was not responded to by press time.

The cast includes Marcia Gay Harden, Boris Kodjoe, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth, William Allen Young and Luis Guzman. Rob Lowe joined the cast last season.

Code Black takes place at a fictitious Los Angeles hospital, Angels Memorial, with an extremely busy emergency room.