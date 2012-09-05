CBS, Cablevision Make New Carriage Deal

CBS and Cablevision Systems said they reached a new

agreement covering retransmission and carriage fees for CBS' broadcast and

cable channels.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement comes at a time when carriage negotiations

between programmers and distributors have become more contentious. But CBS has

managed to quietly complete new deals with several carriers. CBS announced anew carriage deal with AT&T earlier this week.

The companies said the new agreement includes WCBS-TV, the

CBS owned station in New York area, as well as Showtime, Smithsonian Channel

and CBS Sports Network. In addition to Cablevision customers in the New York

area, customers in the Philadelphia and Denver market are also covered.

"Cablevision is a cornerstone partner in our flagship

market. By recognizing the value of our content, this agreement assures the

audiences we share with Cablevision will continue to be able to enjoy

programming ranging from The Big Bang

Theory to NCIS, 60 Minutes to the NFL, Homeland to Dexter, to Smithsonian Channel's award-winning programs and Jim

Rome," Martin Franks, executive VP for planning, policy and government relations

at CBS Corp., said in a statement.

"This

broad agreement will ensure that Cablevision customers will continue to have

access to the CBS programming they already enjoy, across a range of networks,

as well as new services Cablevision will launch in the coming months, including

Showtime Anytime and CBS primetime shows on demand," said Mac Budill,

Cablevision's executive VP of programming.