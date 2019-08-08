CBS All Access Adding Children’s Programming

CBS All Access is bringing children’s programming to the streaming service, including more than 1,000 episodes of library content and original series. CBS All Access will begin rolling out the kids’ shows this year.

CBS All Access has teamed up with DHX Media and Boat Rocker Studios to license new seasons of DHX Media’s Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, produced with Sony Pictures Animation, and Boat Rocker’s new Danger Mouse, produced with BBC Children’s Productions.

All Access’ library content for kids includes the original Danger Mouse series from Boat Rocker, and Inspector Gadget, The Adventures of Paddington Bear, Madeline and Heathcliff from DHX Media.

“Based on the age and demographics of our subscriber base, with an average age of 44, we see a significant opportunity to invest in children’s programming and provide even more value for subscribers with new originals and a world-class library of programming, specifically catered to our subscribers’ children,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and COO, CBS Interactive. “We have already acquired two originals and look forward to adding even more prior to launch to further expand our children’s library.”

CBS All Access costs $5.99 monthly, and $9.99 with no commercials. Original series include a reboot of The Twilight Zone, Why Women Kill, Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight.