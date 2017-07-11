CBS to Air ‘Michael Jackson’s Halloween’in Fall

Michael Jackson’s Halloween, a one-hour animated special, will air this fall on CBS. The special’s soundtrack will be comprised of Jackson’s music.

Created and produced by Optimum Productions, the company now owned by Jackson’s estate, the special will feature the voices of Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu and Jim Parsons, among others.

The special follows millennials Vincent (voiced by Lucas Till) and Victoria (Kiersey Clemons), who meet on Halloween and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel. Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a “spectacular” dance finale, says CBS, featuring an animated Michael Jackson.

Jackson, the so-called King of Pop, died in 2009.

John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the estate of Michael Jackson, are executive producers. Daniel Chuba is the producer and Mark A.Z. Dippéis the director.