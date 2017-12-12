CBS to Air ‘Academy of Country Music Awards’ Apr. 15

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards broadcasts live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Apr. 15 on CBS. The telecast offers “the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations and surprising moments, with more announcements to follow in the coming months,” according to CBS.

The show is produced for television by Dick Clark Productions. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Pete Fisher is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

Last year’s telecast did a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights.