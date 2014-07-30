Cast Negotiations Delay ‘Big Bang Theory’ Production

Production on the new season of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory has been delayed due ongoing cast-member contract negotiations, studio Warner Bros. Television has confirmed.

A Wednesday table read for the first episode of the forthcoming eighth season was canceled, as contract talks with five of the show’s seven cast members—Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar—have yet to be resolved. The table read would have marked the first day of production on the new season.

“Due to ongoing contract negotiations, production on The Big Bang Theory—which was originally scheduled to begin today—has been postponed,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement.

The new season of The Big Bang Theory is scheduled to premiere Sept. 22 with back-to-back new episodes.