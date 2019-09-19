‘Cash Cab’ Premieres on Bravo Oct. 7

Mobile game show Cash Cab debuts on Bravo Oct. 7, occupying the 11:30 p.m. ET/PT slot. While it premieres on a Monday, it will air Sundays-Thursdays.

Comedian Ben Bailey hosts.

Cash Cab ran on Discovery Channel from 2005 to 2012, then again in 2018 and 2019.

Each episode will feature two to three games, with the contestant in the taxi. If the passenger can answer enough questions correctly before making it to their destination, they’ll win cash. Three wrong answers and they’re kicked out.

Contestants will get two shout-outs – one on social media and the other on the street -- where they can ask a stranger for help. Passengers who successfully make it to their destination can simply walk away with their money or can play a double-or-nothing video bonus round.

“In this series reboot, the questions will include more for lovers of pop culture and even a few appearances from Bravolebrities,” said Bravo.

Cash Cab is produced by Lion Television USA with Tony Tackaberry, Allison Corn, PJ Morrison and Stan Hsue the executive producers. Bailey exec produces too.

Bravo is part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal.