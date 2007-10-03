Trending

Cartoon Network Names Senior Scheduler

By

Jennifer Davidson, vice president of marketing, ad trade, consumer-products trade and strategic operations for Cartoon Network, was named senior VP, programming and scheduling.

She will head up scheduling of on-air content and strategic positioning for Cartoon and Boomerang content and promotion for Adult Swim, as well as long-range promotion for the other networks.

Davidson has been with the network since it launched in 1993.