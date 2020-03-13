Cartoon Network Launches PSAs for Kids with Tips to Stay Healthy

Cartoon Network has released two videos with tips for kids on how to wash hands and stay healthy. The videos, titled “Wash Your Hands” and “Be Clean, Be Cool”, include characters from popular shows such as The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans Go!, We Bare Bears, and Steven Universe.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the videos can be seen on YouTube, on Cartoon Network, on the CN app and the network's social platforms.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=av41UvCTlfw[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usIt4JQVg0o[/embed]