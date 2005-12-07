Cartoon Network Adds Three Directors

Cartoon Network Enterprises, which handles branded consumer goods for the cable net, has added three directors to its global management team.

Rick Blanco was named director of hard lines design (toys, electronics). Blanco was most recently senior creative manager at Mattel Brands consumer products. He will be based in Burbank, Calif., and will report to Cynthia Rapp, VP/creative director.

Daria Cronin joins as director of soft lines (backpacks, clothes). She previously served as director of soft goods at HIT Entertainment in New York



Deena Boykin, most recently director of retail development at Nickelodeon Consumer Products, will serve in the same capacity at Cartoon Network.

Boykin and Cronin will be based in New York at the Time Warner Center, reporting to Christina Miller, VP, U.S. consumer products, for Cartoon.

Cartoon Network is currently seen in 88.5 million U.S. homes and 160 countries.