Carolina Panthers to Star in ‘All or Nothing’ on Amazon

The Carolina Panthers will be featured on the fourth season of All or Nothing, which premieres on Amazon Prime July 19. NFL Films produces the series. Jon Hamm narrates.

The season features eight episodes.

“In this season, just three years removed from his MVP season and a Super Bowl appearance, quarterback Cam Newton remains the charismatic star around whom the Panthers revolve,” said Amazon. “His cast of teammates includes dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey and perennial All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly, along with a mix of talented rookies hungry to prove themselves and several veteran stalwarts who know this season might be their last. As the season unfolds, Carolina’s players, staff, head coach Ron Rivera and the team’s new owner David Tepper are all forced to navigate a difficult yet compelling path.”

All or Nothing takes viewers on the field, in the locker room and on the sidelines.

It is executive produced by Brian Rolapp, Ross Ketover and Pat Kelleher.

Amazon Prime will have 11 Thursday Night Football games this season, starting September 26.

Season three of All or Nothing featured the Dallas Cowboys. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals have also been profiled in the series.

The All or Nothing franchise has also looked at English Premier League soccer teams and international rugby teams.