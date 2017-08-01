Carol Burnett Lines Up Comedy on Netflix

Carol Burnett is at work on an unscripted comedy, called A Little Help with Carol Burnett, that will run on Netflix.Featuring opinions from a panel of straight-talking 4-8-year-olds, Burnett and her guests will show how a different generation solves life’s dilemmas.

Netflix is on board for 12 half-hour episodes. The series premieres in 2018.

dick clark productions is producing.

“We’re thrilled Carol is bringing her unique sensibilities to Netflix,” said Bela Bajaria, VP, content acquisition at Netflix. “Carol is truly a legend in the entertainment industry with unprecedented success and fandom across TV, film and the stage, and we are both honored and excited to work with her.”

Burnett became a household name on The Carol Burnett Show, which aired from 1967 to 1978.

“Someone once asked me how old I am inside,” said Burnett. “I thought about it, and came up with, ‘I’m about eight.’ So it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age.”