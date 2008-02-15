Campbell Brown to Moderate CNN/Univision Democratic Debate
By Alex Weprin
CNN anchor Campbell Brown will moderate the CNN/Univision Democratic debate being held at the University of Texas Feb. 21.
In addition, Univision’s Jorge Ramos and CNN’s John King will serve as panelists.
The debate was announced earlier this week, and it will be broadcast on CNN in English and Univision in Spanish. It will also be available on the networks’ Web sites after it airs.
