Calendar Drops Disney Earnings

Because of the timing of

some ESPN revenues and a fiscal calendar with one fewer week than a year ago,

Walt Disney Co. posted a decline in fourth-quarter earnings.

Net income was $835

million, or 43 cents a share in the quarter, down 7% from $895 million, or 47

cents per share a year ago. For the full year, net income rose 20% to $4 billion,

or $2.03 a share, from $3.3 billion in 2009.

Revenues were down 1% in

the quarter and up 5% for the year.

"The 2010 fiscal year was

a financial and strategic success for The Walt Disney Company with performance

driven by great content like Toy Story 3 and the way we benefited from

that content across our many businesses," said Disney president and CEO Bob

Iger in a statement. "Our fourth-quarter earnings grew solidly after factoring

out a programming write off at one of our equity networks, the timing of ESPN

revenue recognition and the effect of one fewer week of operations this year than

last."

Disney's earnings

were released about 15 minutes before the close of trading. The company said it

was looking at that error.

Disney's media

networks group, which includes ABC and ESPN, showed an 18% decline in operating

income to $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter as revenue slipped 7% to $4.4

billion.

For the quarter, operating

income at Disney's cable networks fell 28% to $1.1 billion as revenues dropped

6% to $3.1 billion. A year ago, ESPN recognized $525 million in deferred

revenue in the fourth quarter. This year, it recognized only $170 million. A

$58 million programming write-off at A&E Television Networks, which

absorbed Lifetime, also affected operating income. During the quarter,

affiliate fees were higher and there were increased ad revenues. For ESPN, ad

revenues were up 19%. Adjusted for the missing week, they were up 22%, CFO Jay

Rasulo said during Disney's earnings call with analysts.

Operating income for

Disney's broadcasting assets increased to $145 million from just $2 million one

year ago. Revenues were down 7% to $1.3 billion. There were decreased

programming and production costs at ABC, higher advertising revenues and net

affiliate fees. Ad revenues were up 15% at the local station group, and would

have been up 26% with an extra week, Rasulo said. Programming costs were down

because of a change in the programming mix on the network, savings in daytime

and news production and decreased sports programming expenses. Revenues were

impacted by lower sales of ABC Studio productions compared to a year ago, when According

to Jim and Grey's Anatomy were sold.

Looking ahead to

the first quarter, Rasulo said scatter prices, were up 22% above upfront,

compared to 23% during the fourth quarter. Ad sales at ESPN and the TV stations

were pacing for double digit increases.