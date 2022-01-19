'Café con aroma de mujer' Esta Boffo -- Netflix Global Top 10

Netflix's Colombian remake of 1994 telenovela classic Café con aroma de mujer captured more than 98 million viewing minutes globally from Jan. 10-16, making it the most streamed show in the world last week.

The romantic drama about a simple coffee bean who falls in love with the rich heir to the land she toils was produced by RCN Televisión and distributed by Telemundo. The Netflix acquisition first aired on Canal RCN in May and debuted on the world's biggest SVOD platform on Dec. 29.

It's been sold into English-language regions under the title "The Scent of Passion," if that gives you non-Espanol speakers any better indicator of what you're in for in this long 26-episode first-season journey.

Among other categories measured in Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 metrics summary, Nora Roberts novel adaptation Brazen starring Alyssa Milano scored 45.3 million viewing hours last week to unseat Don't Look Up as the most watched film on Netflix.

It now appears unlikely that Adam McKay's star-studded end-of-the-world satire will surpass the also star-laden action film Red Notice as having the best film debut on Netflix ever.

Meanwhile, crime drama Stay Close, a limited series starring Richard Armitage, Daniel Frances and Cush Jumbo, scored 57.3 million viewing hours for the week of Jan. 10-16 to surpass defending Netflix English-language TV series ratings champ Cobra Kai.

And among non-English-language films, Polish mob drama How I Fell in Love With a Gangster was No. 1 with 11.5 million streaming hours.

