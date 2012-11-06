Cablevision Swings to Loss on Higher Costs

As it attempts to recover from the effects of

Hurricane Sandy, Cablevision Systems reported a net loss for the third quarter and a small increase in revenue.

Cablevision's

net loss was $3.8 million, or 1 cent a share, compared to net income of $39.3

million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

Third-quarter consolidated net revenue grew 1.2% to $1.685 billion.

The

company said consolidated adjusted operating cash flow decreased 6.6% to

$503.8 million, and consolidated operating income declined 19.3% to $219.8

million, all compared with the prior year period. The company had a

$12.9 million favorable settlement with a voice carrier. A year ago, the company

also had about $16 million of costs related to Hurricane Irene. Excluding these

items, the company said consolidated net revenue would have increased 0.4%

while cash flow and consolidated operating income would have declined 11.6% and

28.3%, respectively.

Cablevision

delayed its earnings report because of Hurricane Sandy last week. "The effects

of last week's storm have had a devastating impact on residents in much of our

service area. As we report our third quarter results today, Cablevision crews

continue to work around the clock to restore service to our customers as

quickly as possible," Cablevision CEO James Dolan said in a statement. "Our

number one challenge continues to be Cablevision households without electrical

power and we are moving quickly to restore our service once power

returns. In addition, as of today, the vast majority of our Optimum Wi-Fi

hotspots are operational across the tri-state region and providing service to

our customers."

Dolan

added: "Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on our customers,

improving the products we offer and enhancing the service we deliver both in

the ordinary course of business as well as in times of crisis. We have

already made substantial progress on several major initiatives, including the completion

of our digital conversion and the further expansion of our Optimum Wi-Fi

network. We also strengthened our balance sheet and extended our debt maturity

profile through a number of successful financing transactions, which together

with our operational initiatives will help us to enhance shareholder value over

the long term."

Cable

quarterly net revenue rose 1.4% to $1.511 billion, principally due to continued

growth of high-speed data and voice customers and partially offset by fewer

video customers, the company said. Cash flow decreased 5.8% to $518.8 million

and operating income decreased 13.0% to $280.0 million. The cash-flow results

reflect higher operating expenses, primarily programming and non-executive

employee related costs.

Cablevision

said that during the quarter its total number of commercial relationships

increased by about 5,000. It lost about 10,000 video customers, but gained

28,000 more high-speed Internet subscribers and 22,000 more phone customers.

Average

monthly revenue per basic video customer rose 2.1% to $154.83.

Cable

advertising revenue growth of 12.3%, compared to the prior year period.