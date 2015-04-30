Cablevision Offers Data Tool for Ad Planning

Cablevision Systems says it has created a data-driven tool to automate the planning of addressable and optimized linear television ad campaigns.

The tool, called TAPP—or Total Audience Application—gives agencies immediate access to granular, census-level audience data, available impressions and dynamic pricing on a CPM basis, information marketers need to move to audience-based planning from the traditional impressions-based planning.

Media buying agencies GroupM, Starcom MediaVest Group and Horizon Media are the first to trial the platform for impression and audience-based media campaigns.

“TAPP will reduce the complexity and improve work flow which will help us crank out smarter, more efficient addressable media plans for our clients,” Mike Bologna, president of GroupM’s Modi Media, said in a statement.

The product is being introduced at a time when the TV advertising world is embracing data and technology as a way to retain marketing dollars that are moving to digital outlets that promise more precise targeting and accountability.

“We are delighted to put TAPP and the power of census-level audience data into the hands of some of our most advanced and valued agency clients,” said Ben Tatta, president of Cablevision Media Sales. “Working together, we look forward to ushering in the next phase of growth for addressable and impression-based advertising on television.”