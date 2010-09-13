Cable's Billion-DollarQuestion NeedsAn Answer

The cable industry is facing a billion-dollar question.

Broadcasters, led by CBS, are closing deals with operators

that will put CBS on course to achieve its goal of getting

$250 million cash for retransmitting its signals. But so lofty

a goal carries a related issue: That tab will have to get paid somehow.

And therein lies the question—or questions. Will these retrans dollars—

estimated to hit $1.3 billion by 2012, according to SNL Kagan—

come out of distributor profi ts? Will cable networks take cuts

or smaller increases in their monthly subscriber fees? Will customers

pay through the nose with skyrocketing cable bills? Or will spiraling

programming costs lead to a change in the way cable channels are bundled and sold to subscribers, as distributors

brace for new video challenges from Apple,

Google and Amazon?

It is, as everyone in the business knows,

a relatively new dilemma. Not long ago,

cable operators were tough, tight-fisted

negotiators, vowing not to pay cash for

retransmission consent as laid out in

the Communications Act of 1992. But

in recent years, broadcasters have been

cashing in. Last week, Time Warner Cable

and The Walt Disney Co. were able to

come to a settlement on a new retransmission

consent deal that included at least 50

cents per subscriber for ABC’s owned stations,

higher fees for Disney’s cable channels

and carriage of several new services.

Even though the deal appeared to be settled

much more peaceably than a slew of divisive

deals of late, it was clear the cable operator felt

that the rules surrounding retrans gave broadcasters

an unfair advantage at the bargaining

table. “We still have to make the very hard decision

of, do you pay what we probably would

think are above-market rates in order to avoid

[disrupting service to customers]?” says Steven

Teplitz, senior VP of government relations at Time

Warner Cable. “It’s a no-win situation. You either

pay more than you should in a normal functioning marketplace, which then leads to rising rates, or the

customer potentially loses programming. So, even [with] a

deal, that doesn’t mean that there’s still not a problem.”

The American Cable Association expressed similar sentiments

in a statement released after the Time Warner deal

was announced, while the National Association of Broadcasters

declared, “This is just one more successful negotiation

that serves to rebuke the pay-TV campaigners who

seek a solution to a non-existent problem.”

No easy answers

At this point, it looks as though cable operators can’t

win a fee battle against programmers, whether those programmers

are broadcasters or cable networks.

Earlier this year, both ABC and Food Network went

dark in disputes with Cablevision Systems, an operator

known for being both stingy and less moved

by public opinion. After three weeks off the air,

Cablevision settled with Scripps Networks Interactive

and restored Food. And in March,

the operator cut a deal with Disney to

put ABC back on its systems just as the

Academy Awards show was starting.

“What we had initially been concerned

about, we thought you would see money

moved from cable channel properties to

the networks. And recent events have not

really borne that fear out. You saw things

like Cablevision. At the end of the day,

both TV properties got the better of the

MSOs,” says David Bank, who follows

media stocks as managing director at

RBC Capital Markets. “So all of a sudden,

the thought was it’s not necessarily

a zero-sum game. It’s either going to

come from the MSOs or the consumer,

and I think for today while there

probably is some margin erosion to

the cable players, there also seems

to be some capacity to continue to

take it out of the consumer.”

Meanwhile, cable networks

are concerned about getting

squeezed as cash flows to the

broadcasters. Also, several independent programmers are backing the American Television

Alliance, a group formed by distributors to try to

change retransmission rules they contend are stacked in

favor of broadcasters.

“The impact of rising retransmission consent demands,

both in the form of increased fees and demands for increasing

numbers of channels for their affiliates, is a decline

in the carriage fees and channels that [multichannel

video programming distributors] can devote to independent

programmers,” said Discovery Communications

in a brief filed with the FCC. “Independent programmers

such as Discovery Communications that are not

affiliated with must-have [broadcast] programming find

it increasingly difficult to gain carriage on reasonable

terms and conditions—or sometimes at all.”

Large cable programmers are packing their channels

with events and original shows viewers won’t want to

miss to make the channels less vulnerable to being

dropped in a rate dispute. Time Warner’s networks, for

example, acquired the rights to NCAA basketball March

Madness (and, in alternate years, the tournament’s

championship game), and TBS is launching Conan

O’Brien’s new late-night snow.

“As broadcasters get additional cash from cable operators,

we still think that the stronger cable networks,

which will be the group we’re in, will prosper as they,

on the broadcast side, bolster their economics. We think

that all our networks are must-have networks with musthave

programming,” said Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes

during the company’s earnings call last month.

Scripps also addressed the situation on its earnings call.

“The issue is real for the distributors in terms of extra demand

for cash from broadcasters, but for us the argument

is a very simple one, in that it’s just a quotient of the audience

that we deliver compared with the percentage of

the revenue pie that we take out,” said Scripps Networks

President John Lansing. “Any network that is not necessarily

delivering the audience, or the high-quality audience as

we are, may face greater pressure because of the demands

coming from the retrans side of the pie.”



Sizing things up

The pressure is, of course, greatest on the smaller independent

programmers. “We all know how this works. Those

that have the most leverage suffer least, and maybe even

benefit. Those that have the least leverage suffer most,”

says Chad Gutstein, executive VP of Ovation.

The issue has come up in Ovation’s discussions with

distributors. “We’ve heard that the increasing costs of

retransmission consent are going to force some difficult

choices that are going to have difficult consequences on

companies like Ovation,” Gutstein says. Those consequences

could include reduced fees, reduced distribution

or roadblocks toward increased distribution.

“The majority of the rise in programming fees placed on

the cable operators from the broadcasters will funnel down

to higher overall monthly subscriber rates or may lead to

dropping some of the fringe cable nets from the lower digital

tiers,” says Justin Nielson, an analyst at SNL Kagan.

Amid a series of finger-pointing statements from both

sides, Hallmark Channel, an independent programmer,

has been taken off AT&T’s U-verse service because of a

fee dispute.

“Whether you’re on the broadcast/programmer side

or the cable side, those without the most leverage will

get nailed,” adds Michelle Ow, Nielson’s colleague at

Kagan. “I think how aggressive cable companies have

been on retrans legislation is indicative of how they are

going to do all that they can, so they don’t get to the

point where it does become a runaway cost and they

move toward a la carte.”

So, how did cable operators lose their

mojo in negotiations with broadcasters?

According to a filing with the FCC

by the American Television Alliance—

backed by Time Warner Cable, Verizon,

Cablevision, Charter Communications,

DirecTV, Dish Network, Mediacom,

Bright House Networks, Insight Communications

and Suddenlink Communications—

retransmission consent and

must-carry were created because cable

operators had monopoly power in their

markets and could prevent over-the-air

broadcasters from serving the public interest

in their communities.

“While Congress stacked the deck in

broadcasters’ favor in order to counterbalance

the perceived threat posed by

the cable industry, it did so to achieve

the public interest goals of localism and

a diversity of viewpoints, not to generate

windfall profi ts for broadcast licensees,”

the filing reads.

But when retrans went into effect

in 1992, the distribution landscape

changed, with satellite and telcos grabbing

bigger shares of the pay TV market.

That enabled broadcasters to play one off the other. If

the cable operator wouldn’t pay, the broadcaster could

urge viewers to switch to satellite or telco, hurting the

cable operator’s business. While the broadcaster was off,

the cable operator would feel pressure from the government

to restore service. And once the broadcaster agreed

to a fee it liked, it could use that to negotiate the next

time a retransmission agreement neared expiration.

“Broadcasters with an increased number of distribution

options are engaging in brinksmanship, thus driving

up programming costs for MVPDs and harming consumers

with higher cable rates and the constant threat of

blackouts,” the filing said.

In addition to distributors, several independent programmers

have signed on with the alliance, including

Discovery, Ovation, C-SPAN, The Africa Channel, Retirement

Living, Outdoor Channel and Si TV.

The prospect of spiraling programming costs is one

reason some operators are looking at new ways of bundling

channels. Multichannel distributors are wary of

any signs that customers want to cut the cord and get

the programming they want via broadband. Earlier this

month, for example, Apple unveiled a new TV service

that allows viewers to rent shows from Disney and News

Corp. for 99 cents.

Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt has said he’s discussed

the notion of creating smaller bundles of channels

for consumers looking for a less expensive cable

television option. Programmers, naturally, are opposed

to the idea—or at least they believe each of their channels

should be included in whatever size bundle the operator

proposes to provide to subscribers.

Time Warner Cable’s Teplitz says smaller bundles and

retrans are separate issues: “To the extent that the rates

keep going up because of retrans, it does feed into that

desire for smaller packages, but they’re not linked in a way

that one is going to solve the problem for the other.”

Each of the options being tossed back and forth may

turn out to be part—or all of—the answer to the retrans

dilemma. But no matter what shakes out, one thing is for

certain: The bill is coming due, and soon.

