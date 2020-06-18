Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News, Cable News Nets Continue Ratings Dominance

Fox News continued to lead the cable news networks to the top spots among the weekly cable ratings charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 3.3 million viewers in primetime for the week of June 8 to June 14, topping all cable networks for the 21st consecutive week, reported Nielsen. Cable news networks MSNBC and CNN finished second and third, averaging 1.8 million and 1.6 million viewers, respectively.

HGTV topped all entertainment-based networks in primetime with 1.3 million viewers, followed by TLC’s 1.1 million viewers. TBS (980,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (976,000), USA Network (804,000), History (771,000) and TNT (719,000) rounded out the top 10.

On the total day chart, Fox News won for the 23rd consecutive week as it joined MSNBC and CNN as the only cable networks to average more than 1 million viewers on a 24-hour basis during the week, according to Nielsen.