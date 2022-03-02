Cable Operators Waive Phone Charges for Calls to Ukraine
Charter, Astound Broadband, Comcast, Altice USA among operators allow customers to text, reach family impacted by conflict for free
A handful of cable operators have made moves over the past few days to allow customers with friends and family impacted by the Ukraine conflict to contact loved ones in that war-torn country by landline and mobile phone free of charge.
Charter Communications, the second largest cable operator in the country with customers in 41 states, said Wednesday that it is waiving charges for all calls to Ukraine for Spectrum Voice and Spectrum Mobile subscribers through the end of March. According to Charter, standard SMS text messages to Ukraine already are included at no extra charge with Spectrum Mobile service. Charter said that customers don’t need to do anything; the fees will be automatically waived from their monthly bill.
Astound Broadband, the sixth largest cable operator in the country, said Wednesday that it is waiving customer fees associated with calling Ukraine from the United States. The company said international calling charges for Astound Broadband phone customers will be waived when calling Ukraine through March 31.
Comcast said last month it will offer free calls to Ukraine for its Xfinity Voice, Xfinity Mobile, Comcast Business Voice and Comcast Business Mobile customers from February 20 to March 10. SMS text messages are always included at no charge to domestic or international family members and friends, the company said.
Altice USA said its Optimum Mobile and Optimum and Suddenlink residential and business phone customers will be able to place calls from the United States to Ukraine at no additional cost through the end of March. Optimum Mobile customers will also be able to send free SMS and MMS messages to Ukraine.
Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, an attack that so far has caused at least 100 civilian fatalities and sent tens of thousands of Ukrainians to seek refuge in neighboring countries. Several countries, including the U.S., have denounced the invasion and initiated economic sanctions against Russia to stop the attacks.
