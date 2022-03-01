DirecTV Drops Russia's State-Owned RT Channel
By Daniel Frankel published
Vladimir Putin's ill-received invasion of Ukraine continues to reap one of history's more broader reaching cancellations
DirecTV announced that it will no longer carry RT America, a channel backed by the Russian government, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year's contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately," DirecTV said in a statement.
The pay TV company's decision follows an earlier announcement from Roku that RT's app would be removed from its channel store in Europe. Also, Facebook owner Meta Platforms, along with another social media giant, TikTok, said they would block user access to RT and to Russian news agency Sputnik in the European Union.
"When it comes to the Russian voice, or just a different perspective, it is not allowed to exist in the free media space, said Anna Belkina, RT's deputy editor-in-chief, responding to Reuters.
DirecTV was spun off from AT&T last year and is now independently managed under a joint-venture arrangement 30% owned by private equity firm TPG.
RT America remains available on Dish Network, as well as a few smaller cable systems, including Buckeye Cable.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.