NATPE Banning Russian Companies from Upcoming Sales Market

NATPE, which represents programming and media executives, said it will be banning Russian companies from its NATPE Budapest International TV sales marketplace scheduled for June 27-30 at the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest, Hungary, a neighbor of Ukraine, which is currently under siege from Russian forces in an unprovoked attack.



"The Ukrainian people have our full support over the barbaric and horrific invasion of their homeland by the brutal dictator Putin and his surrogates," the association said in a statement Tuesday (March 1). "We wish we could provide more tangible assistance, but what we can do is join the world community and prevent Russian presence from conducting commerce."

"We pray for the Ukrainian people and hope they continue their battle to an ultimate victory for their great, independent country."



The National Association of Broadcasters Tuesday urged broadcast programmers to pull the plug on any Russian state-sponsored programming, saying that while it backed free speech, it also backed private actors exercising sound moral judgment. ■