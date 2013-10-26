Cable One, Turner Reach a Deal

Cable One said Friday it has reached a deal with Turner Broadcasting System restore the operator’s carriage of CNN, CNN en Espanol, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, truTV, and Boomerang.

Terms were not disclosed, but the process of restoring the Turner channels will begin immediately but could take several days to complete, Cable One said.

The new pact comes more than three weeks after Cable One deauthorized signals for three networks – TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network. The mid-sized operator believed it had secured carriage rights to the networks via a separate deal made through the National Cable Television Cooperative, but was informed by Turner that it had to cut off access to them as well.

During the fight, Cable One, which serves 720,000 video, voice and data subscribers in 19 states, claimed that Turner had demanded an increase of nearly 50% for channels, while Turner argued that it was asking the MSO to pay the established and accepted rates already in the marketplace for its portfolio.

