Cable Execs Bullish on Upfront

Cable's top

advertising executives are more bullish than Wall Street about how the upfront

is shaping up. In a recent report, analyst David Bank of RBC Capital Markets

predicted that media budgets will be up just 2%, with spending in the broadcast

upfront dropping about 2% and cable spending increasing 4%-5%. Last year, cable

upfront volume rose 5% to $9.8 billion, according to the Cabletelevision

Advertising Bureau.

UBS analyst John

Janedis sees money moving from broadcast to cable. "Marketers continue to look

for efficiencies and cheaper CPMs, particularly with CPM deflation across some

media," Janedis said in a recent report. "As we approach the upfront, we expect

incremental share to shift to cable relative to broadcast, particularly smaller

cable nets with strong audience trends."

Executives on the

sales side see bigger things brewing for cable. Lou LaTorre, president for ad

sales at Fox Cable Networks Group, sees the cable upfront crossing $10 billion

for the first time, topping out at $10.3 billion or $10.4 billion. He also

expects cable volume to rise 5%-7%, adding that it could do better if GDP

growth improves. By contrast, he sees broadcast down 2% in terms of traditional

TV ads, but up 2% with "fluid" digital inventory counted. "It's a healthy

market. Pricing's been strong all year," LaTorre said.

That would be a good

jump, though not enough to push cable prices to parity with broadcast. That

would require a tidal wave, according to Joe Abruzzese, Discovery's president

for ad sales. "If broadcast went from $8 billion to $6 billion and cable went

from $9 billion to $11 billion, if there was a $2 billion swing from broadcast

to cable, cable would be forced to raise their rates because it wouldn't fit

the inventory," he said. "Broadcast would look at it and say, â€˜There's not

enough money. I need to get more sold out and lower the price.'"

Abruzzese says that

scenario is unlikely to happen this year. "If that was going to happen, I would

have gotten some phone calls already. I would have gotten pressed with some

early deals."

Looking ahead,

Abruzzese says things are only getting stronger. "We're having a [very strong]

second quarter. Lots of volume. We're getting very sold out," he said.

David Levy,

president of ad sales, distribution and sports at Turner Broadcasting, also

anticipates a strong upfront. "I'm seeing double-digit scatter pricing in the

second quarter. I saw it in the first quarter as well. I see no cancellation

options," Levy said. In fact, he added, "It's been a long time since I felt

this confident about an upfront."

Digital will be a

factor, but Levy doesn't see it stealing money from TV. "A lot of the brands we

have here at Turner-CNN, Funny Or Die, Bleacher Report-are certainly going to

play a role in this upfront, and I think TV Everywhere is really starting to

take shape and move in the right direction," he said. That means more content

being viewed on different devices and more opportunities for marketers to

advertise on that content.

"When dynamic ad

insertion is universal, budgets will gravitate to it because it will then

accommodate the creative and timeline flexibility most clients need," added Fox

Cable's LaTorre.