Cable Center Reschedules Cable Hall of Fame Celebration to Oct. 20
By Mike Farrell
Event will also be available virtually
The Cable Center said Wednesday that it will reschedule its 23rd annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration to Oct. 20 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.
This is the fourth time the Center has had to reschedule the event. It was originally scheduled for April 30, 2020, but was pushed to the fall of that year because of the pandemic. In June 2020, it was rescheduled again to April 29, 2021.
The Cable Hall of Fame inductees are:
Bridget Baker: CEO Baker Media Inc.
Jim Blackley: Former EVP, IT and Engineering Charter Communications
Cathy Hughes: founder and chairwoman, Urban One
Alfred C. Liggins III: CEO, Urban One; chairman and CEO TV One
Jeff Marcus: Cable Pioneer
Dave Watson: president and CEO Comcast Cable
Jeff Zucker: chairman, WarnerMedia, News & Sports and president, CNN Worldwide
The Bresnan Ethics in Business Award will also be presented to Ted Turner during the celebration. For those unable to gather in-person, the Cable Center said it will host a virtual celebration.
The Center said it is still confirming its plans for 2021 honorees. For more information on the celebration, visit www.cablehalloffame.com.
