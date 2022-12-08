C-SPAN Names Richard Weinstein Head of Programming

C-SPAN VP of programming Terry Murphy is retiring. Replacing Murphy will be Richard Weinstein, who has been VP of digital media.

Murphy will be wrapping up a 42-year career with C-SPAN on January 6. He joined the network in 1981 as a field tech but moved to programming and headed up that department for decades.

"It's impossible to overstate the impact Terry has had on our network," said C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain. "Terry should also be recognized for his outsized editorial impact as an advocate for the public's right to access their government. When Congress or other public officials said, 'Event's closed,' Terry always asked, 'why?"

Weinstein will head up programming as VP of content, a nod to the multi-platform nature of the business, as will be his mandate to continue to combine traditional TV with digital content.

Weinstein has been with C-SPAN almost as long as Murphy, joining in 1986.

C-SPAN also announced several related changes:

Michael Piccorossi, chief digital officer, will be VP and chief digital officer, heading up digital media.

Ben O'Connell, who has been managing editor, will be director of editorial operations.

Paul Brown, coordinating producer, has been named executive producer.

Greta Brawner, who is both a host and managing producer, will be executive producer of C-SPAN TV networks.

Paul Orgel, a C-SPAN editorial operations veteran, will be senior producer, special history series. ■