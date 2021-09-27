C-SPAN Launches Free Mobile Video App

C-SPAN has added a free mobile video app to its list of public interest platforms, which include the cable nets, website and radio.

C-SPAN, the suite of public affairs networks and programming funded by the cable and satellite industry, says it has just released to the Apple App Store and Google Play, C-SPAN Now, which features video of the day's top political events.

On demand coverage includes gavel-to-gavel coverage of the House and Senate, as well as congressional hearings, White House events, court arguments, campaign events and more.

Users can also access C-SPAN Radio, the newest episodes of "Washington Journal" and "Q&A."

"Through our digital consultancy partnership with software developer Globant, we've built C-SPAN Now to bring C-SPAN's mission — delivering an unfiltered, high-quality viewing and listening experience of our government's proceedings — to another digital platform and to new audiences," said C-SPAN VP of digital media Richard Weinstein of the new app. "Our viewers have been telling us: We want C-SPAN video on an app. Today, we're excited to tell our audience: Here it is."