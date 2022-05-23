C-SPAN Hires New Risk Management Executive
By John Eggerton published
D'Anette Roy comes from shuttered Black News Channel
C-SPAN has hired D'Annette Roy to be director of legal affairs and business risk management.
Before joining the suite of public affairs networks (her first day was May 16), Roy was manager of standards and practices for the Black News Channel, which shuttered back in March.
Before that she was legislative and policy advisor to D.C.'s Office of Cable Television, Film Music and Entertainment.
"D'Annette brings a wealth of knowledge to C-SPAN and we are thrilled to have her join our team as we deliver on our strategic goals and tackle new and old business challenges," said Matt Deprey, C-SPAN VP of finance, in a statement. "Her background and skill sets are certain to bolster C-SPAN's public service mission and commitment to transparency in government." ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.