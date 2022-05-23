C-SPAN Hires New Risk Management Executive

C-SPAN has hired D'Annette Roy to be director of legal affairs and business risk management.

Before joining the suite of public affairs networks (her first day was May 16), Roy was manager of standards and practices for the Black News Channel, which shuttered back in March.

Before that she was legislative and policy advisor to D.C.'s Office of Cable Television, Film Music and Entertainment.

"D'Annette brings a wealth of knowledge to C-SPAN and we are thrilled to have her join our team as we deliver on our strategic goals and tackle new and old business challenges," said Matt Deprey, C-SPAN VP of finance, in a statement. "Her background and skill sets are certain to bolster C-SPAN's public service mission and commitment to transparency in government." ■