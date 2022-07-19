C-SPAN Creates Chief Digital Officer Post

Michael Piccorossi (Image credit: C-SPAN)

C-SPAN, the suite of public affairs networks funded by the cable industry, has tapped Michael Piccorossi for the newly created post of chief digital officer.

His charge is to improve the networks' "user experience, analytics and results."

Most recently Piccorossi has been managing director of digital product and strategy for the Pew Research Center, whose surveys and analysis of various media issues are widely disseminated. His resume also includes director of online operations for US News and, according to C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain, is a faithful C-SPAN viewer. She says that will be helpful as he works to boost C-SPAN's digital presence.

That digital presence already includes podcasts, the C-SPAN Now app, C-SPAN.org (with over 270,000 hours of searchable/shareable content), and a presence on various social media platforms -- Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. ■