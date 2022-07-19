C-SPAN Creates Chief Digital Officer Post
By John Eggerton published
Hires Pew Research Center digital exec Michael Piccorossi
C-SPAN, the suite of public affairs networks funded by the cable industry, has tapped Michael Piccorossi for the newly created post of chief digital officer.
His charge is to improve the networks' "user experience, analytics and results."
Most recently Piccorossi has been managing director of digital product and strategy for the Pew Research Center, whose surveys and analysis of various media issues are widely disseminated. His resume also includes director of online operations for US News and, according to C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain, is a faithful C-SPAN viewer. She says that will be helpful as he works to boost C-SPAN's digital presence.
That digital presence already includes podcasts, the C-SPAN Now app, C-SPAN.org (with over 270,000 hours of searchable/shareable content), and a presence on various social media platforms -- Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.