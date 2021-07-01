BYU Broadcasting Appoints Jeff Simpson Managing Director

BYU Broadcasting has named Jeff Simpson as its managing director, overseeing the organization’s BYUtv cable channel.

Simpson, who began his media career at Walt Disney Studios in the television and motion picture production group, will handle day-to-day operations of family-themed BYUtv and its companion radio network BYUradio, according to the company.

Simpson, who recently served as president and publisher of the Utah-based Deseret New publication, replaces Michael Dunn, who accepted a new full-time ecclesiastical assignment as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The impact Michael Dunn has had on BYU Broadcasting is deep and long-lasting,” said Kevin Worthen, president of Brigham Young University in a statement. “Under his direction, it has broadened its scope and reach to become a trusted provider of uplifting content that inspires and entertains families nationwide. Jeff Simpson’s business acumen, keen insight and industry experience make him a natural fit to continue on this important trajectory. Both are tireless and generous leaders whom I feel fortunate to count among my associates.”