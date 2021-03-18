Busted Pilot: Hit Films on Streaming, NewsNation Finding Its Voice, 'Genius: Aretha' Launches
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Mike Malone chat about the hit films premiering on streaming, NewsNation finding its voice, and Genius: Aretha in the March installment of Busted Pilot.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.