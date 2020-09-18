Busted Pilot: Fall Schedules, ‘The Comey Rule’ on Showtime, ‘Agents of Chaos’ on HBO
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about fall schedules, which are slowly unfurling, Showtime's The Comey Rule, HBO's Agents of Chaos, and more.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.