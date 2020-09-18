Trending

Busted Pilot: Fall Schedules, ‘The Comey Rule’ on Showtime, ‘Agents of Chaos’ on HBO

By

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about fall schedules, which are slowly unfurling, Showtime's The Comey Rule, HBO's Agents of Chaos, and more.